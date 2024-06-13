Bridgerton Stars Share Expert Love Advice at London Premiere

At Wednesday's London premiere for the third season of Netflix's 'Bridgerton', stars shared invaluable dating and relationship advice with fans.

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, dominating the friends-to-lovers storyline this season, joked about being mistaken for a real-life couple due to their electric on-screen chemistry. 'We can't do anything,' Coughlan quipped, highlighting how their long-term work relationship fuels such rumors. Newton found this fandom speculation sweet, a testament to viewers' investment in their characters' romance.

'Don't compromise yourself. Wait for the right person because you're worth it,' advised Coughlan. Echoing her sentiments, Newton highlighted, 'Communication is crucial.' Show creator Shonda Rhimes urged fans to 'raise their standards,' inspired by the show's supportive, loving male characters.

Other cast members like Simone Ashley and Golda Rosheuvel added their perspectives, emphasizing hope, imagination, and the power of love and effective communication in relationships. Meanwhile, Claudia Jessie struck a realistic chord, cautioning against relying solely on romance in life.

Final advice from newcomer Hannah Dodd and Daniel Francis underscored knowing what you want, why you want it, and ensuring you're looking for love in the right places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)