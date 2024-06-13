Left Menu

Hundreds Bid Farewell to CRPF Hero Kabir Das Uikey in Madhya Pradesh

CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey, who died fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was buried in his backyard in Madhya Pradesh. Hundreds gathered, chanting ‘Pakistan Murdabad,’ to honor the fallen soldier. CRPF officers and local politicians attended the emotionally charged funeral.

PTI | Chhindwara | Updated: 13-06-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 20:39 IST
In a poignant ceremony, CRPF jawan Kabir Das Uikey, who laid down his life fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, was laid to rest on Thursday in his Madhya Pradesh hometown. Stirring chants of 'Pakistan Murdabad' echoed as his casket was lowered.

Hundreds of villagers from Pulpuldoh in Chhindwara district gathered, offering a tearful farewell. Soldiers from the CRPF gave a guard of honor, presenting the tricolour to Uikey's family, marking the tribute to the 35-year-old warrior.

CRPF Deputy Inspector General Neetu Singh could barely contain her emotions as she consoled Uikey's grieving wife. Inspector General Sukhbir Singh Sodhi and other dignitaries, including local politicians, joined the crowd to honor their hero. As Uikey's procession moved through the village, chants of 'Kabir amar rahe' filled the air, a testament to his enduring legacy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

