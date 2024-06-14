Emily Blunt Unites with Spielberg for Mystery Blockbuster

Hollywood star Emily Blunt is set to grace the big screen in veteran filmmaker Steven Spielberg's next highly-anticipated feature. According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Universal and Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment plan to release the film worldwide on May 15, 2026.

While the specifics of the plot remain a closely guarded secret, the untitled movie is being promoted as an 'original event film.' Scripted by Spielberg's frequent collaborator David Koepp—known for his work on 'Jurassic Park' and 'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull'—the film boasts a rich creative lineage.

Spielberg's last directorial effort was the semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans,' released in 2022. Meanwhile, Blunt, recently seen in 'The Fall Guy' alongside Ryan Gosling, has an impressive filmography that includes hits like 'Edge of Tomorrow,' 'A Quiet Place,' and the Oscar-winning 'Oppenheimer.' Her next project, 'The Smashing Machine,' will see her starring opposite Dwayne Johnson.

