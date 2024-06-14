Tragedy in Kuwait: Varanasi Man Among 49 Migrant Workers Killed in Fire

Praveen Madhav Singh, a 40-year-old native of Varanasi's Shivpur, tragically lost his life in a devastating fire in Kuwait. Having worked in a steel factory there for 15 years, Praveen spoke to his family just a day before the June 12 incident that claimed the lives of at least 49 migrant workers and injured 50 others.

According to his cousin, Vikas Singh, Praveen's father, Jaiprakash Singh, is employed in a coal mine in Jharkhand, while his wife, Roopa, and their two daughters live in Shivpur's Chhataripur. When news of the fire reached Praveen's family, they tried to contact him but received no response. They later learned about his demise through his housemates.

Praveen's family will travel to Delhi airport on Friday to receive his body and bring it back to Varanasi for the last rites. The fire in the Al-Mangaf building in southern Kuwait also claimed the lives of three others from Uttar Pradesh, including Jairam Gupta and Angad Gupta from Gorakhpur. The tragic blaze left 49 dead and 50 injured, with most victims being Indian migrant workers.

