Left Menu

Tragedy in Kuwait: Varanasi Man Among 49 Migrant Workers Killed in Fire

Praveen Madhav Singh from Varanasi's Shivpur tragically passed away in a fire in Kuwait. The incident occurred on June 12, killing 49 migrant workers, including 45 Indians. Among the deceased are two others from Gorakhpur. Praveen's family, devastated by the news, will receive his body in Delhi for last rites.

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:27 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:27 IST
Tragedy in Kuwait: Varanasi Man Among 49 Migrant Workers Killed in Fire
  • Country:
  • India

Praveen Madhav Singh, a 40-year-old native of Varanasi's Shivpur, tragically lost his life in a devastating fire in Kuwait. Having worked in a steel factory there for 15 years, Praveen spoke to his family just a day before the June 12 incident that claimed the lives of at least 49 migrant workers and injured 50 others.

According to his cousin, Vikas Singh, Praveen's father, Jaiprakash Singh, is employed in a coal mine in Jharkhand, while his wife, Roopa, and their two daughters live in Shivpur's Chhataripur. When news of the fire reached Praveen's family, they tried to contact him but received no response. They later learned about his demise through his housemates.

Praveen's family will travel to Delhi airport on Friday to receive his body and bring it back to Varanasi for the last rites. The fire in the Al-Mangaf building in southern Kuwait also claimed the lives of three others from Uttar Pradesh, including Jairam Gupta and Angad Gupta from Gorakhpur. The tragic blaze left 49 dead and 50 injured, with most victims being Indian migrant workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024