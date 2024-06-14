Central Film Censor Board's Akkala Sudhakar Congratulates New Union Ministers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14: Akkala Sudhakar, an esteemed member of the Central Film Censor Board, along with Mr. Raghunath Verabelli, BJP Mancherial District President, and Mr. Vijjith, BJP Medchal District Secretary, extended heartfelt congratulations to Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar on their recent appointments as Union Ministers.

Kishan Reddy has been elected and sworn in as the Union Minister of Coal and Mines, while Bandi Sanjay Kumar has been appointed as the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs. Sudhakar expressed immense joy and pride in seeing leaders from Telangana rise to prominent positions in the Union Cabinet.

'It is a matter of great joy to witness our leaders from Telangana being elected as Union Ministers. This achievement not only brings pride to our state but also promises substantial contributions to the nation's development,' he remarked. He also emphasized their roles' significance and voiced confidence in their ability to drive positive change.

'I am confident that Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar will excel in their new roles. Their commitment to public service and their vision for India's growth will undoubtedly help in advancing our nation in various fields,' he stated. Sudhakar also committed to actively participating in the country's development and ensuring that citizens receive the best services.

'I am committed to contributing to the development of our country and ensuring that we provide the best services to our citizens. It is our collective responsibility to address the problems faced by our people in a timely and effective manner,' he added. Lastly, he articulated his aspiration for India to lead globally across all sectors, focusing on innovation and growth.

