Goa CM Hopes for Papal Visit During Pope Francis' India Tour

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has voiced optimism about Pope Francis' potential visit to Goa during his proposed trip to India, following an invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This significant invitation arose from PM Modi's recent meeting with the Pope on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Italy.

Sawant took to social media platform X, highlighting the Prime Minister's acknowledgment of Pope Francis's unwavering dedication to serving the people and extending an official invitation for his visit to Bharat. 'We hope the visit includes Goa,' added Sawant.

A few months ago, Sawant had announced the state government's intention to invite Pope Francis to the decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier's relics at Old Goa, scheduled later this year. This event holds cultural significance in a state where Christians constitute about 27% of the total population.

