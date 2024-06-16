Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Revered Seer and Driver
Two individuals, including a revered seer, died after their car collided with another vehicle in Farrukhabad district. The incident occurred near Gandhi village when Mahant Manoj Bharti Baba Guru's car collided head-on with a speeding vehicle. Guru, 85, and his driver, Moti, 45, were declared dead at the hospital.
In a tragic incident, two individuals, including a revered seer, lost their lives after their car collided with another vehicle in Farrukhabad district, police reported on Sunday.
The Mahant of Shri Panchnam Juna Akhara, Manoj Bharti Baba Guru, was traveling in his car on Saturday night when the collision occurred near Gandhi village under Rajepur police station jurisdiction. The car reportedly collided head-on with a speeding vehicle.
Guru, aged 85, and his driver, 45-year-old Moti alias Rinku, were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where they were declared dead. Another injured seer, Krishna Bharti, is undergoing treatment. SHO Ranvijay Singh stated that all three were extracted from the car in critical condition and transported to the hospital in an ambulance.
