Legacy of a Fallen Hero: Colonel Manpreet Singh's Courage and Compassion

Seven-year-old Kabir sends voice messages to his late father, Colonel Manpreet Singh, unaware of his death. Singh died heroically in a battle against terrorists. He is remembered for his bravery and community work. His wife and children struggle with the void he left, while locals honor his legacy.

PTI | Anantnag | Updated: 16-06-2024 15:26 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 15:26 IST
Colonel Manpreet Singh
In a poignant story of love and loss, seven-year-old Kabir sends voice messages to his late father, Colonel Manpreet Singh, still unaware of his father's demise. Kabir's innocent pleas for his father to return—'Papa, please come back once, and then you can resume your duties'—reveal the child's heartbreaking naivety.

Colonel Singh, a revered commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), made the ultimate sacrifice during a joint operation against terrorists on September 13 last year in Jammu and Kashmir. Alongside Major Aashish Dhonchak, J-K Police Deputy Superintendent Humanyun Bhat, and Sepoy Pardeep Singh, Colonel Singh's valor left an indelible mark on the community.

His wife, Jagmeet, poignantly recalls his dedication not only to military duties but also to community welfare. Singh's selfless acts, from emergency assistance to social functions, made him a beloved figure. He championed rehabilitation, women's empowerment, and youth development, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion and leadership.

