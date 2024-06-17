Telangana Celebrates Eid-ul-Adha with Religious Fervour
Eid-ul-Adha, also known as the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated with great enthusiasm across Telangana. The Muslim community offered prayers and participated in various districts, including Hyderabad. Leaders, including the Governor and Chief Minister, extended greetings, emphasizing the festival's values of sacrifice, charity, and brotherhood.
In Telangana, Eid-ul-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, was celebrated on Monday with profound religious fervour. The festival saw large numbers of Muslims gathering at Mir Alam Eidgah and other locations across Hyderabad and different districts for prayers.
The celebration was marked by greetings from Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, and other prominent leaders, who extended their warm wishes to the Muslim community.
Governor Radhakrishnan remarked, 'The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in Islamic faith, representing values such as sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy.'
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy highlighted the festival's message of overcoming life's challenges and leading a righteous life with faith in God.
