Left Menu

Romário: The Soccer Legend Reviving América RJ

Romário, the World Cup-winning striker, has come out of retirement at the age of 58 to help revive América RJ, a once-great soccer club in northern Rio de Janeiro. As the club's president, he brought sponsors, revamped the stadium, and energized the local fan base, aiming to restore the club to its former glory.

PTI | Mesquite | Updated: 18-06-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 14:21 IST
Romário: The Soccer Legend Reviving América RJ
  • Country:
  • United States

In a remarkable turn of events, World Cup-winning striker Romário has come out of retirement to rescue his boyhood club, América RJ, from the brink of collapse. At 58, Romário brought in sponsors, renovated part of the stadium, and spearheaded initiatives to put the club back on the map.

The soccer legend, now also a senator, took over as the club's president earlier this year. Joining forces with top managers, Romário aims to lead América RJ back to its glory days. The club, founded in 1904, experienced a decline but now shows signs of revival, climbing the ranks in Rio's second division.

Local fans are rejuvenated, filling the stands with renewed energy and cheers for Romário. His impact is undeniably evident, as América RJ's social media following surged to over 200,000. Although some skeptics remain, officials affirm that without Romário, the club would have ceased to exist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions

Cybersecurity Discourses in SMEs: From Synergistic Assets to Impractical Liabilities

Transforming Education in Sub-Saharan Africa: The Power of Public Investment

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024