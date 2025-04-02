Revving Up Fan Engagement: Infosys Launches Formula E Stats Center
Infosys has launched the Formula E Stats Center in collaboration with the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship to enhance fan engagement. The AI-powered platform, 'Infosys Topaz,' offers immersive, data-driven insights and interactive experiences, serving as a digital hub for fans to explore and connect with the sport.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking move, Infosys has unveiled the Formula E Stats Center, an innovative platform designed to boost fan engagement in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. Launched on Wednesday, the AI-driven Stats Center promises to revamp the audience experience through advanced data insights and interactive content.
Powered by 'Infosys Topaz,' a pioneering AI-first offering, the Stats Center aims to make complex race data accessible and engaging. The platform showcases historical and current stats of drivers and teams, using an engaging bubble chat format that allows fans to explore key milestones and narratives effortlessly.
Alongside the technology upgrade, Infosys has seamlessly migrated Formula E's central data lake to Google Cloud. This ensures a secure and scalable infrastructure that supports marketing, business intelligence, and operational needs. Both Infosys and Formula E leadership emphasize the transformative power of this partnership in elevating fan interaction within the sport.
(With inputs from agencies.)
