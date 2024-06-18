Left Menu

Lightning Strikes Tragedy in Kerala: Two Dead, One Injured

Two women were killed and another person injured due to lightning strikes in Kerala. The victims, identified as Sarojam and Rajani, both MGNREGA labourers, were working in Maniyar when the incident occurred. A fisherman in Ernakulam also suffered injuries, and his boat and a house in Kannur sustained damages.

Updated: 18-06-2024 14:35 IST
Two women were killed, and another person suffered injuries following lightning strikes in separate incidents in Kerala on Tuesday, authorities reported.

The victims, identified as Sarojam and Rajani, were MGNREGA labourers from Edakkunnam. They were tragically struck while performing their daily tasks on a property in Maniyar near Punalur, police confirmed.

Additionally, a fisherman sustained injuries and his boat was damaged near Panamgadu in Ernakulam district. In a similar incident, a house in northern Kannur was also damaged, according to local residents.

