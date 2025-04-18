Left Menu

Drug Trafficking Crackdown: Arrests Made at Ernakulam Junction

Two individuals were arrested while attempting to hand over ganja smuggled by train from Odisha. The arrested were identified as Duryathana Malik and Sachin K Binu. Sachin is said to be a key link in a drug network in Kochi. The arrest occurred near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 18-04-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 17:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were apprehended on Friday for attempting to transfer ganja smuggled by train from Odisha, according to local police.

The suspects, identified as Duryathana Malik from Odisha and Sachin K Binu from Maradu near Kochi, were caught near Ernakulam Junction Railway Station with 5.150 kg of the contraband.

Police allege that Sachin plays a crucial role in a network supplying drugs to the youth in Kochi. Malik reportedly smuggled the ganja from Odisha under Sachin's instructions. The arrests took place amid the handover of the illegal substance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

