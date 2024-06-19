Veteran Photojournalist Nisar Ahmed Passes Away After Decades of Capturing Kashmir

Veteran photojournalist Nisar Ahmed, who spent over three decades documenting the diverse and critical events in Kashmir, passed away on Wednesday. His legacy in capturing the region's essence lives on through his work.

Survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter, Ahmed was admitted to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar after his health worsened on Tuesday.

Ahmed, associated with the national daily The Hindu for the last thirty years, had been unwell for the last couple of years. His demise has prompted condolences from various journalists' organizations and political parties.

