Top Entertainment Highlights: Dior's Giant Cats, Taylor Swift's London Takeover, and More

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Giant cats stalk the catwalk at the Dior men's show

Dior men's artistic director Kim Jones showed his summer 2025 collection for the LVMH-owned label on a Paris runway decorated with giant cat sculptures on Friday. "These are the cats that spoke to me the most - they meowed to me," said Jones, describing the quirky ceramic animals created by South African artist Hylton Nel.

Taylor Swift fans welcomed to London with Eras-inspired Tube map

Taylor Swift's Eras tour was welcomed by a sparkling London Tube map redesigned in the singer's honour on Friday, as the British capital eyes a 300 million pound ($379 million) windfall. Swift is due to perform eight shows at London's Wembley stadium, with the first scheduled for Friday, attracting nearly 700,000 fans in total, the mayor's office said in a statement.

Eddie Murphy brings '80s to modern day with new 'Beverly Hills Cop' film

Thirty years since his third and last outing, Eddie Murphy's "Beverly Hills Cop" Axel Foley is back on another investigation. New Netflix film "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" sees the rule-breaking police officer return to Beverly Hills when he discovers his estranged, public defender daughter Jane (Taylour Paige) is in danger after her investigation into a murder uncovers corruption in the Beverly Hills Police Department.

'Inside Out 2' crosses $500 million at the worldwide box office

Animated Pixar movie "Inside Out 2" has become the highest grossing film of the year domestically and crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, according to a Walt Disney statement released on Saturday. The movie had previously generated about $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its first weekend, according to estimates.

Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert

Britain's Prince William posed for a photo with U.S. music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift's Eras tour in London on Friday. A photo posted on Kensington Palace's X social media feed with the caption "Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.

'Rust' armorer denied immunity to testify at Alec Baldwin trial

A New Mexico judge on Friday denied the prosecution's request that convicted "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez be given immunity to testify at the July trial of Alec Baldwin for the 2021 fatal shooting of the movie's cinematographer. Gutierrez was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in March for the on-set killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and was what Morrissey called "an incredibly important witness" against Baldwin. Prosecutors are trying to show Baldwin was negligent in his use of a revolver that fired a live round into Hutchins.

Donald Sutherland, star of 'M*A*S*H' and 'The Hunger Games', dead at 88

Donald Sutherland, one of Canada's most versatile and gifted actors, who charmed and enthralled audiences in movies such as "M*A*S*H," "Klute," "Ordinary People" and "The Hunger Games," has died at the age of 88. The actor, whose lengthy career spanned from the 1960s into the 2020s, died on Thursday, his son, actor Kiefer Sutherland, said on social media.

