Varun Dhawan’s 'Baby John' Set for Festive Release

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film ''Baby John'' will now hit theaters nationwide on Christmas, as announced by the makers on Wednesday.

Under the direction of Kalees, this action-packed entertainer is produced by ''Jawan'' filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan's production house A For Apple Studios, in collaboration with Jio Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Jio Studios excitedly posted on Instagram, ''Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th,'' alongside a new movie poster. Originally slated for a May release, ''Baby John'' stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

