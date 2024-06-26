Left Menu

Varun Dhawan’s 'Baby John' Set for Festive Release

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's highly anticipated film 'Baby John' is now set to be released in theaters on Christmas. Directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee along with Jio Studios, the movie also stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 15:48 IST
Varun Dhawan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan's much-anticipated film ''Baby John'' will now hit theaters nationwide on Christmas, as announced by the makers on Wednesday.

Under the direction of Kalees, this action-packed entertainer is produced by ''Jawan'' filmmaker Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan's production house A For Apple Studios, in collaboration with Jio Studios and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios.

Jio Studios excitedly posted on Instagram, ''Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourselves for Baby John releasing on December 25th,'' alongside a new movie poster. Originally slated for a May release, ''Baby John'' stars Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

