President Droupadi Murmu's Odisha Visit: Rath Yatra Festival and More

President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to embark on a significant visit to Odisha from July 6, according to official statements.

During her four-day stay in the state, she is expected to participate in the iconic Rath Yatra festival in Puri on July 7. Sources indicate that she will also attend an evening program in Bhubaneswar on July 6, followed by visits to the historic Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves on July 8. The Cuttack-Bhubaneswar police commissioner, Sanjeev Panda, confirmed these details on Wednesday.

Additionally, the President will be present at a function at the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Jatni, near Bhubaneswar, on July 9. Comprehensive security measures are being put in place for her visit, thereby ensuring her safe return to New Delhi on the same day.

