Left Menu

Karan Aujla: Breaking Boundaries as Apple Music's First Punjabi 'Up Next' Artist

Apple Music has announced rapper-singer Karan Aujla as its latest 'Up Next' artist, making him the first Punjabi artist to join the initiative. Born in Punjab and later moving to Vancouver, Aujla has achieved global recognition through his work, including winning a Canadian Juno Award.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:31 IST
Karan Aujla: Breaking Boundaries as Apple Music's First Punjabi 'Up Next' Artist
Karan Aujla
  • Country:
  • India

Apple Music on Wednesday announced rapper-singer Karan Aujla as the latest addition to its 'Up Next' programme, marking a significant milestone as Aujla becomes the first Punjabi artist to join the global initiative.

Aujla, originally named Jaskaran Singh Aujla, has navigated a transformative journey from losing his parents at a young age to becoming a global influencer in his twenties. 'Being the first Punjabi artist to be featured as Apple Music's global Up Next artist highlights my commitment to inspiring my community and upcoming artists,' noted Aujla.

Born in Ghurala, Punjab in 1997, Aujla moved to Vancouver in 2014 and initially made his mark as a lyricist for renowned Punjabi musicians like Jazzy B and Diljit Dosanjh before switching gears to become a rapper in 2018. His recognizable talent has led to collaborations with prominent rappers such as YG, Badshah, and DIVINE. With his 2024 hit "Fan Favorite," Aujla made history as the first Punjabi to clinch a Canadian Juno Award.

Apple Music's press release also unveiled an exclusive Up Next short film where Aujla explores Vancouver's neighborhoods, sharing his aspirations to connect his music with audiences worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024