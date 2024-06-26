Karan Aujla: Breaking Boundaries as Apple Music's First Punjabi 'Up Next' Artist

Apple Music on Wednesday announced rapper-singer Karan Aujla as the latest addition to its 'Up Next' programme, marking a significant milestone as Aujla becomes the first Punjabi artist to join the global initiative.

Aujla, originally named Jaskaran Singh Aujla, has navigated a transformative journey from losing his parents at a young age to becoming a global influencer in his twenties. 'Being the first Punjabi artist to be featured as Apple Music's global Up Next artist highlights my commitment to inspiring my community and upcoming artists,' noted Aujla.

Born in Ghurala, Punjab in 1997, Aujla moved to Vancouver in 2014 and initially made his mark as a lyricist for renowned Punjabi musicians like Jazzy B and Diljit Dosanjh before switching gears to become a rapper in 2018. His recognizable talent has led to collaborations with prominent rappers such as YG, Badshah, and DIVINE. With his 2024 hit "Fan Favorite," Aujla made history as the first Punjabi to clinch a Canadian Juno Award.

Apple Music's press release also unveiled an exclusive Up Next short film where Aujla explores Vancouver's neighborhoods, sharing his aspirations to connect his music with audiences worldwide.

