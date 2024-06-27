BOULT Teams Up with Ford Mustang for Revolutionary Audio Experience

BOULT, India's leading audio brand, has announced an exciting partnership with the iconic Ford Mustang. This collaboration signifies a blend of advanced audio technology and timeless automotive design.

The new range, featuring Torq, Dash, and Derby Black earbuds, is inspired by Mustang's bold aesthetics. These earbuds deliver exceptional audio performance, boasting features like up to 100 hours of playtime, dual device pairing, and ultra-low latency for gamers.

With cutting-edge technologies such as BOOMX™ for enhanced bass, and Lightning BOULT™ for quick charging, the partnership encapsulates the essence of innovation and style. Crafted in India with an IPX5 rating, these earbuds cater to both audio enthusiasts and design aficionados.

