BOULT Teams Up with Ford Mustang for Revolutionary Audio Experience

BOULT, India's top audio brand, partners with Ford Mustang to launch a new line of earbuds—Torq, Dash, and Derby Black. Combining Mustang's legendary design with BOULT's audio expertise, the earbuds promise superior sound quality and innovative features.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 17:32 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
BOULT, India's leading audio brand, has announced an exciting partnership with the iconic Ford Mustang. This collaboration signifies a blend of advanced audio technology and timeless automotive design.

The new range, featuring Torq, Dash, and Derby Black earbuds, is inspired by Mustang's bold aesthetics. These earbuds deliver exceptional audio performance, boasting features like up to 100 hours of playtime, dual device pairing, and ultra-low latency for gamers.

With cutting-edge technologies such as BOOMX™ for enhanced bass, and Lightning BOULT™ for quick charging, the partnership encapsulates the essence of innovation and style. Crafted in India with an IPX5 rating, these earbuds cater to both audio enthusiasts and design aficionados.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

