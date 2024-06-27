Left Menu

Ramoji Rao's Legacy Fuels Amaravati's Growth with Rs 10 Crore Donation

The family of late media baron Ch Ramoji Rao has donated Rs 10 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government for Amaravati's development. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced several tributes in recognition of Rao's contributions, including naming a road and establishing key centers and facilities.

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 27-06-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The family of the late media baron Ch Ramoji Rao donated Rs 10 crore to the Andhra Pradesh government for the development of Amaravati city on Thursday.

They handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a state event on Vijayawada's outskirts, commemorating Ramoji Rao's life and contributions.

Addressing the public, Naidu announced that a road would be named Ramoji Rao Marg in Amaravati to honor him.

'Ramoji Rao was not just a person; he was an institution and an uncompromising fighter for societal betterment,' said Naidu.

The Chief Minister also unveiled plans for a center named Ramoji Vignan Kendra in Amaravati to host top events, recognizing his services to the Telugu community and the country.

In Visakhapatnam, a facility named Chitra Nagari will be established for film shooting.

Family members of Ramoji Rao, ministers, Telugu film personalities, and other dignitaries attended to pay their tributes.

Ramoji Rao started a magazine, Annadata, in 1969 before launching the Eenadu Telugu newspaper in 1974, which grew into a 22-edition publication.

Rao also played a key role in the rise of the TDP in the 1980s and proposed the name Amaravati for Andhra Pradesh's capital after extensive research.

