Victims Seek Removal of Abusive Artist's Work from Churches Worldwide

Five women alleging psychological, spiritual, and sexual abuse by renowned ex-Jesuit artist Marko Rupnik are urging Catholic bishops globally to remove his mosaics from churches. They argue the continued display of his work in worship spaces is "inappropriate" and retraumatizes victims.

Separately, Cardinal Sean O'Malley, the pope's top anti-abuse advisor, has called on Vatican offices to cease displaying Rupnik's works. O'Malley contends that continuing to do so neglects victims' pain and could suggest a defense of the Slovene priest.

The calls come as the Rupnik scandal resurfaces amid ongoing Vatican investigations. Allegations of misconduct by Rupnik have been brewing for over two years, involving tacit support and investigation into the nature of art versus artist actions.

