Justin Bieber Lights Up Ambani Pre-Wedding Festivities With Electrifying Performance

Justin Bieber thrilled guests at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding sangeet ceremony at the Jio Convention Centre, performing hits like 'Baby' and 'Sorry'. Sharing moments on Instagram, Bieber showcased his arrival, performance, and interactions with the Ambani family. He reportedly earned USD 10 million for the performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-07-2024 12:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 12:35 IST
Justin Bieber
  • Country:
  • India

Pop star Justin Bieber set the stage ablaze at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile pre-wedding event, sharing unseen photos and videos from the electrifying sangeet ceremony at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday night.

Performing hit tracks such as 'Baby', 'Peaches', 'Love Yourself', and 'Sorry', Bieber captivated the audience. Posting on Instagram, the 30-year-old showcased his arrival in India, his scintillating performance, and fans cheering along.

In heartfelt images, Bieber smiled with Anant and Radhika, and shared moments with the Ambani family. According to reports, he was paid USD 10 million for his unforgettable performance, with the ceremony attended by numerous celebrities and sports stars. Anant and Radhika are set to marry on July 12.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

