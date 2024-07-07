Justin Bieber Lights Up Ambani Pre-Wedding Festivities With Electrifying Performance

Pop star Justin Bieber set the stage ablaze at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's high-profile pre-wedding event, sharing unseen photos and videos from the electrifying sangeet ceremony at the Jio Convention Centre on Friday night.

Performing hit tracks such as 'Baby', 'Peaches', 'Love Yourself', and 'Sorry', Bieber captivated the audience. Posting on Instagram, the 30-year-old showcased his arrival in India, his scintillating performance, and fans cheering along.

In heartfelt images, Bieber smiled with Anant and Radhika, and shared moments with the Ambani family. According to reports, he was paid USD 10 million for his unforgettable performance, with the ceremony attended by numerous celebrities and sports stars. Anant and Radhika are set to marry on July 12.

