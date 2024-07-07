Left Menu

Jharkhand Celebrates Annual Rath Yatra with Traditional Fervor

Hundreds gathered at the 17th-century Jagannath Temple for the annual Rath Yatra festival. Chief Minister Hemant Soren participated alongside other dignitaries. The event, held traditionally since 1691, included chariot-pulling and rituals. Over 3,000 stalls featured tribal and modern goods, with extensive security in place.

Updated: 07-07-2024 21:09 IST
  Country:
  • India

Hundreds flocked to the historic 17th-century Jagannath Temple in Jharkhand on Sunday to celebrate the annual Rath Yatra festival. Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife JMM MLA Kalpana Soren, and numerous other dignitaries joined the devotees in worshipping Lord Jagannath.

The chariots carrying Lord Jagannath, Goddess Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra made their yearly trip to Jagannathpur in HEC Township, following a centuries-old tradition started in 1691 by Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo. The journey mirrors the famous Puri Rath Yatra.

Chief Minister Soren performed various rituals and the 'aarti' before the deities. Union Minister Sanjay Seth, former central minister Subodh Kant Sahay, and several legislators were also present. In a social media post, Soren extended his wishes for happiness, health, and prosperity to everyone.

The celebration saw the chariots depart for Mausi Bari around 4.30 PM and arrive by 6 PM. A priest mentioned that Lord Jagannath and his siblings will remain at Mausi Bari until July 17. This year, the fair featured over 3,000 stalls offering traditional tribal and modern items. Devotee Sulekha Devi shared her yearly pilgrimage has always been a divine experience.

In view of the large crowd, heightened security measures were implemented, including watchtowers, CCTV cameras, and drones along the 300-meter route from the temple to Mausi Bari.

