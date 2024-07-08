Left Menu

Skydance Media and Paramount Global Merge in Landmark Deal

Skydance Media and Paramount Global have agreed to merge, marking a significant shift in Hollywood's business landscape. The deal involves the sale of the controlling stake held by Shari Redstone's family and elevates Skydance's David Ellison as a new power broker in the media industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 09:14 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 09:14 IST
Skydance Media and Paramount Global Merge in Landmark Deal

Skydance Media and Paramount Global announced a merger late Sunday evening, signifying a pivotal moment for one of Hollywood's oldest studios. Shari Redstone, Paramount's non-executive chair, will sell the family's controlling stake in a complex transaction leading up to the merger.

This substantial deal concludes an era for the Redstone family, whose patriarch Sumner Redstone, built a media empire from drive-in theaters, including Paramount Pictures, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and MTV. The merger will combine Paramount, known for classics like 'Chinatown' and 'The Godfather,' with Skydance, its financial partner in recent hits such as 'Top Gun: Maverick'.

David Ellison, Skydance's founder, will become Hollywood's latest power broker, inheriting a company facing significant challenges amid the streaming revolution. Paramount has lost nearly $17 billion in value since 2019 due to the rapid decline of traditional TV faster than its streaming service Paramount+ could compensate.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024