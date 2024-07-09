Celebrating a Decade of 'Lai Bhaari': Riteish Deshmukh Remembers Nishikant Kamat

As 'Lai Bhaari' completes a decade this month, actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh reflects on the loss of his friend and director Nishikant Kamat. Kamat's vision was crucial in the film's blockbuster success.

Deshmukh, who entered Marathi cinema as a producer with 2013's 'Balak-Palak', made his acting debut in Marathi films with 'Lai Bhaari'. Directed by Kamat, the film was released on July 11, 2014, and became a hit.

Produced by the Mumbai Film Company, 'Lai Bhaari' featured Sharad Kelkar, Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, and Aditi Pohankar in significant roles. Salman Khan and Genelia D'Souza also made special appearances. Kamat, who passed away in 2020, is best remembered for the film 'Drishyam' and his National Award-winning debut 'Dombivali Fast'.

