Ayodhya Ram Mandir to Feature in India's Independence Day Parade in Manhattan

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir will take center stage at the India Day parade in Manhattan, celebrating Indian Independence Day. The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) announced the highlight during an event at New York's Consulate General of India.

The parade, scheduled for August 18 on Madison Avenue, will also feature renowned Indian actor Pankaj Tripathi as the Guest of Honour. The event aims to bring India's rich culture and traditions to the forefront, seeping Madison Avenue in the tricolour and traditional Indian music.

FIA President Dr. Avinash Gupta emphasized the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' with the Ram Mandir float as the parade's focal point. The inclusion of the 18-foot-long, newly inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir replica underscores its cultural significance for the global Indian community.

