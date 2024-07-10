The Unyielding Legacy of Sunil Gavaskar at 75

It's challenging to remain consistently relevant in an ever-evolving world, yet Sunil Gavaskar proves an exception. Celebrating his 75th birthday on Wednesday, Gavaskar's impact on cricket remains indelible.

Modern fans may see him as just another commentator, but he once tackled some of the game's fiercest bowlers, earning awe and respect from his peers. Former India batter Chandu Borde recalls how Gavaskar's concentration and technique set him apart from others.

Gavaskar's 774-run debut series against the West Indies in 1971 remains legendary. He skilfully handled both pace legends and wily spinners, demonstrating versatility. Even in the commentary box, his sharp wit and deep insights continue to enrich the game, ensuring that 'Sunny' remains a vibrant presence in the cricketing world.

