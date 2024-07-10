Left Menu

ED Summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Rave Party Case

YouTuber Elvish Yadav, winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case tied to a snake venom rave party. The case, originating from a PFA-filed FIR, involves multiple arrests and substantial charges under various legal provisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:50 IST
ED Summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Rave Party Case
Elvish Yadav (image source: instagram/elvish_yadav). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before its Lucknow unit on July 23. The summons are in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a snake venom rave party incident.

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in May, following an FIR and chargesheet filed by Noida police against Yadav and others. The FIR, filed by People for Animals (PFA) in November, accused six people, including Yadav, of supplying snake venom purportedly used as a recreational drug at a rave party.

The case was subsequently transferred and resulted in Yadav's arrest on March 17. He was charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A of the Indian Penal Code. Yadav secured bail five days post-arrest, and additional suspects from Haryana were later detained. A 1200-page chargesheet filed on April 6 detailed connections to snake smuggling and rave parties, including the recovery of a venomous snake and venom from the Krait species.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024