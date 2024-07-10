ED Summons YouTuber Elvish Yadav in Snake Venom Rave Party Case

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to appear before its Lucknow unit on July 23. The summons are in connection with a money laundering probe linked to a snake venom rave party incident.

The ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in May, following an FIR and chargesheet filed by Noida police against Yadav and others. The FIR, filed by People for Animals (PFA) in November, accused six people, including Yadav, of supplying snake venom purportedly used as a recreational drug at a rave party.

The case was subsequently transferred and resulted in Yadav's arrest on March 17. He was charged under the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Section 120A of the Indian Penal Code. Yadav secured bail five days post-arrest, and additional suspects from Haryana were later detained. A 1200-page chargesheet filed on April 6 detailed connections to snake smuggling and rave parties, including the recovery of a venomous snake and venom from the Krait species.

