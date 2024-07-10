Shrek 5 Set to Delight Fans in 2026 with Original Cast

The highly anticipated fifth installment of the beloved animated fantasy comedy franchise 'Shrek' is set to premiere in 2026.

Fans can rejoice as the original cast, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, are confirmed to return for this new sequel. The announcement was made by Dreamworks Animation on their social media platform.

'Shrek 5' will be under the direction of Walt Dohrn with assistance from co-director Brad Ableson. Notably, Walt Dohrn has previous experience with the franchise, having contributed to 'Shrek 2' and 'Shrek the Third'. Coordination is well underway as voice recording for the film has already begun with an additional spin-off focused on Murphy's character, Donkey. Production is being managed by Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)