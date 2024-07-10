Left Menu

Shrek 5 Set to Delight Fans in 2026 with Original Cast

The fifth installment of the Shrek animated fantasy comedy franchise will premiere in 2026. Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz return, with Dreamworks Animation announcing the update. Directed by Walt Dohrn, the film’s voice recording is underway with potential spin-offs, including a Donkey-centric movie.

The highly anticipated fifth installment of the beloved animated fantasy comedy franchise 'Shrek' is set to premiere in 2026.

Fans can rejoice as the original cast, including Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, are confirmed to return for this new sequel. The announcement was made by Dreamworks Animation on their social media platform.

'Shrek 5' will be under the direction of Walt Dohrn with assistance from co-director Brad Ableson. Notably, Walt Dohrn has previous experience with the franchise, having contributed to 'Shrek 2' and 'Shrek the Third'. Coordination is well underway as voice recording for the film has already begun with an additional spin-off focused on Murphy's character, Donkey. Production is being managed by Gina Shay and Chris Meledandri.

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

