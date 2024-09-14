Tragic Accident on NH 28: Two Schoolgirls Killed, One Injured in Bihar

Two schoolgirls, Swati Priya (11) and Kritika Kumari (10), lost their lives after a speeding pick-up van struck them on National Highway 28 in Bihar's Samastipur district, police reported on Saturday. A third girl sustained serious injuries.

The accident happened near Fatehpur village within the Musrigharari police station jurisdiction. According to Musrigharari SHO Faizul Ansari, the girls were on their way to school when they were hit by the speeding van. Eyewitnesses confirmed the girls were crossing the highway when the incident occurred.

Following the tragedy, locals blocked traffic on NH 28, demanding the arrest of the driver who managed to flee the scene. Police eventually persuaded the protestors to lift the blockade and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)