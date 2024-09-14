Hindustan Zinc's All-Women Team to Represent India at International Mine Rescue Competition
Hindustan Zinc Limited's all-women mine rescue team will represent India at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition in Colombia. This marks the first time an all-women team from India will compete at this event, highlighting the company's commitment to gender diversity and showcasing exceptional rescue skills across six challenging categories.
- Country:
- India
In a groundbreaking achievement, Hindustan Zinc Limited's all-women mine rescue team is set to represent India at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition in Colombia. Organized by the National Mining Agency, with guidance from the International Mines Rescue Body (IMRB), this event will witness the participation of 26 teams from across the globe.
''Hindustan Zinc's team marks a historic breakthrough as the first-ever all-women team from India to compete on this prestigious global stage, demonstrating their exceptional rescue skills and expertise,'' noted Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited. The participation underscores the company's commitment to gender diversity and parity, ensuring equal representation and opportunities across all levels.
The seven-member team will showcase their prowess across six demanding categories, including mine rescue drills in both breathing and non-breathing atmospheres, first aid, mining rescue skills, equipment technician tests, and theoretical knowledge evaluations. This annual competition, held in various countries, tests participants through various scenarios that simulate critical underground mine rescue operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Ripple Effect of Global Food Prices: How Chile and Colombia Weathered the 2022 Shock
UN: Colombia's Strata System Hampers Peace and Social Mobility
UN Expert Calls for Addressing Class Divisions and Poverty to Achieve Peace in Colombia
James Rodríguez Leads Colombia to Victory Over Argentina in World Cup Qualifier
Controversy in Colombia: Cameraman Claims Argentina's Martínez Slapped Him