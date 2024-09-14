Hindustan Zinc's All-Women Team to Represent India at International Mine Rescue Competition

In a groundbreaking achievement, Hindustan Zinc Limited's all-women mine rescue team is set to represent India at the XIII International Mine Rescue Competition in Colombia. Organized by the National Mining Agency, with guidance from the International Mines Rescue Body (IMRB), this event will witness the participation of 26 teams from across the globe.

''Hindustan Zinc's team marks a historic breakthrough as the first-ever all-women team from India to compete on this prestigious global stage, demonstrating their exceptional rescue skills and expertise,'' noted Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc Limited. The participation underscores the company's commitment to gender diversity and parity, ensuring equal representation and opportunities across all levels.

The seven-member team will showcase their prowess across six demanding categories, including mine rescue drills in both breathing and non-breathing atmospheres, first aid, mining rescue skills, equipment technician tests, and theoretical knowledge evaluations. This annual competition, held in various countries, tests participants through various scenarios that simulate critical underground mine rescue operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)