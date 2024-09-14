Left Menu

Paris Hosts Grand Parade for French Olympic and Paralympic Athletes Amid Political Tensions

Paris will celebrate the Olympic and Paralympic Games with a grand parade on the Champs Elysées. The event features 182 Olympic and 137 Paralympic representatives, including numerous medallists. President Macron will attend the event amid political tensions following inconclusive legislative elections and social challenges.

  • France

Paris will mark the end of a celebratory summer with a grand parade on the Champs Elysées, honoring French Olympic and Paralympic athletes on Saturday.

The Parade of Champions will spotlight 182 French Olympic athletes, including 78 medallists, and 137 Paralympic participants, with 50 medallists among them. Approximately 70,000 spectators are expected to gather along the parade's route, culminating at a stage around the Arc de Triomphe. The event will also host hundreds of Games' volunteers and officials.

Organizers aim to recreate the grandeur of the Olympics and Paralympics' opening and closing ceremonies. President Emmanuel Macron, alongside new Prime Minister Michel Barnier, will attend, with Macron set to address the crowd and honor top athletes like Léon Marchand and Teddy Riner. This celebration comes at a time of political uncertainty following a hung parliament, social tensions, and financial issues in France.

