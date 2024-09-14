Probe Launched into Electrocution Deaths of Monkeys

The forest department has initiated a probe into the electrocution deaths of six monkeys that were buried without prior notification, officials reported on Saturday. An FIR has been registered against two individuals in connection with the incident.

The tragedy transpired at the camp office of a private construction firm involved in the Ganga Expressway project located in Papad Hamzapur village. According to forest department sources, employees of the firm installed a separate electric wire to protect a cooler, which inadvertently caused the deaths of the monkeys on Friday night.

Compounding the situation, the Ganga Expressway employees buried the deceased monkeys on the camp office premises without informing the authorities. Upon receiving a tip-off, the forest department intervened, exhumed the bodies, and conducted a post-mortem that confirmed electrocution as the cause of death. Forest department Ranger Akanksha Gupta stated that a team led by a forest guard recovered the monkeys' carcasses for post-mortem and subsequently reburied them. Cases have been filed against firm employees Lakhan Singh and Kamlesh Bahadur Singh under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

