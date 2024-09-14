Left Menu

Sanatana Dharma: The Unifying Spiritual Force of India

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi emphasized the all-inclusive nature of Sanatana Dharma and its cultural unification through Lord Ram. He refuted claims that Lord Ram is a north Indian deity, highlighting his nationwide reverence, especially in Tamil Nadu. This was discussed at a book release event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-09-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 20:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sanatana Dharma, according to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, is a spiritual and cultural force that unifies India, with Lord Ram acting as a significant unifying figure. Addressing a function at the Raj Bhavan, Ravi underscored the inclusivity of Sanatana Dharma, irrespective of one's belief in it.

Without naming anyone, the Governor dismissed allegations that Lord Ram is exclusively a north Indian deity, stating that such narratives are false. 'Shri Ram lives in the hearts of Tamil Nadu residents, and every inch of this holy land bears His footprints,' Ravi emphasized.

The event was organized to mark the release of 'Sri Rama in Tamilagam: An Inseparable Bond,' authored by D K Hari and D K Hema Hari. Ravi asserted that a self-reliant and developed Bharat would be built on the ideals of Sri Rama, whose presence is deeply rooted from the North East to Kanyakumari.

(With inputs from agencies.)

