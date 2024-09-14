Sanatana Dharma: The Unifying Spiritual Force of India
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi emphasized the all-inclusive nature of Sanatana Dharma and its cultural unification through Lord Ram. He refuted claims that Lord Ram is a north Indian deity, highlighting his nationwide reverence, especially in Tamil Nadu. This was discussed at a book release event.
- Country:
- India
Sanatana Dharma, according to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, is a spiritual and cultural force that unifies India, with Lord Ram acting as a significant unifying figure. Addressing a function at the Raj Bhavan, Ravi underscored the inclusivity of Sanatana Dharma, irrespective of one's belief in it.
Without naming anyone, the Governor dismissed allegations that Lord Ram is exclusively a north Indian deity, stating that such narratives are false. 'Shri Ram lives in the hearts of Tamil Nadu residents, and every inch of this holy land bears His footprints,' Ravi emphasized.
The event was organized to mark the release of 'Sri Rama in Tamilagam: An Inseparable Bond,' authored by D K Hari and D K Hema Hari. Ravi asserted that a self-reliant and developed Bharat would be built on the ideals of Sri Rama, whose presence is deeply rooted from the North East to Kanyakumari.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi to Flag Off Two Vande Bharat Services in Southern Railway Region
New Vande Bharat Trains to Enhance Connectivity in India
Faster growth of southern states key to achieve goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047: PM Modi at event to flag off 3 Vande Bharat trains.
New Vande Bharat Trains Transform Southern Rail Connectivity
PM Modi Flags Off Three Vande Bharat Trains, Signaling Rapid Progress Towards 'Viksit Bharat'