Forest Officer Varun Jain Honored with Eco Warrior Award for AI-Based Elephant Protection

Varun Jain, an Indian Forest Service officer, received the Eco Warrior Award 2024 for his innovative use of an AI-based tracking and alert system to prevent human-elephant conflicts in Chhattisgarh. The application has effectively mitigated such conflicts since its launch and aids in valuable data collection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian Forest Service officer from Chhattisgarh has been honored with the 'Eco Warrior Award 2024' for his pioneering use of artificial intelligence in preventing human-elephant conflicts, officials announced Sunday.

Varun Jain, the deputy director of the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve (USTR), developed the AI-based 'Chhattisgarh Elephant Tracking and Alert' application in collaboration with the FMIS (Forest Management Information System) and the wildlife wing. The system sends alerts to residents within a 10 km radius of roaming elephant herds, significantly minimizing conflict incidents.

Since its implementation in February 2023, the app has provided early warnings to residents, including local revenue personnel, panchayat members, and forest committees. The system also helps collect and analyze data crucial for making informed decisions about elephant corridors and habitat development. Jain noted that 15 forest divisions in the state have adopted the app, yielding positive results in reducing human-elephant conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

