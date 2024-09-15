Left Menu

Trailblazing Achievement: Saleema Imtiaz Joins ICC International Panel

Saleema Imtiaz has become the first Pakistani woman nominated to the ICC international panel of development umpires. Her nomination enables her to officiate in women's international matches and ICC events, symbolizing a significant step for women in cricket and highlighting the PCB's dedication to female cricket development.

Saleema Imtiaz has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Pakistani woman to be nominated to the ICC international panel of development umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced on Sunday.

This nomination qualifies Imtiaz to officiate in women's bilateral international matches and ICC women's events. 'This isn't just a win for me; it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan,' Imtiaz remarked. She expressed hope that her success would inspire more women to pursue careers in cricket officiating.

The nomination underscores the growing influence of women in cricket and the PCB's commitment to nurturing that development. Imtiaz, whose daughter Kainat has played 40 international games for Pakistan, has been a part of the PCB's women's umpires panel since 2008 and has officiated in various Asian Cricket Council tournaments over the last three years. Her first on-field assignment in a bilateral series will be the three-match T20 series between Pakistan women and South Africa women in Multan starting Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

