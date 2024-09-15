Wayanad's Upon-A-Time: Onam Celebrations Halted by Tragedy

This year, the vibrant Onam celebrations that once united the villages of Mundakkai and Chooralmala in Wayanad district were a somber memory.

Traditionally, people crossed caste and religious lines to lay floral carpets and play traditional games, gathering at the village temple and school grounds. Yet, today, no pookkalam (floral carpets) or festivities brighten the hamlets ravaged by tragic landslides on July 30.

The catastrophic event forced many to find refuge in rented homes or with nearby relatives. Among affected residents, Vijayan, now living in a tiny rented house, couldn't hold back tears as he reminisced about past Onam celebrations in Mundakkai—a joy now absent, with community organizers lost to the disaster.

The landslides decimated the regions, killing over 200 people and injuring many more. Both hamlets now mourn, with memories of unity and shared festivity overshadowed by grief.

The state government has announced there will be no official Onam celebrations. Chief Minister emphasized rebuilding efforts, urging contributions to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to help restore the devastated areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)