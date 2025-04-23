Rebuilding Trust: Murshidabad's Path to Recovery

A government survey revealed that a total of 109 houses were damaged in the communal riots that erupted in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The destruction took place during a series of protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act between April 8 and 12. The report has been submitted to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state would reconstruct damaged homes under the 'Banglar Bari' housing scheme. Additionally, Banerjee pledged Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those killed and announced plans to visit the affected areas in early May to oversee recovery efforts.

Efforts are underway to assess damage to shops and commercial establishments, while displaced families are gradually returning with the district administration's assistance. Officials have arrested more than 274 individuals involved in the violence, highlighting ongoing concerns about the region's security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)