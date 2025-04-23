Left Menu

Rebuilding Trust: Murshidabad's Path to Recovery

A recent survey revealed that 109 homes were destroyed in communal riots in Murshidabad, West Bengal. The government plans to rebuild these homes under the Banglar Bari scheme, alongside efforts to compensate families for losses. The Chief Minister promises further monitoring and financial aid for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-04-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 16:54 IST
Rebuilding Trust: Murshidabad's Path to Recovery
Mamata Banerjee Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government survey revealed that a total of 109 houses were damaged in the communal riots that erupted in Murshidabad district, West Bengal. The destruction took place during a series of protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act between April 8 and 12. The report has been submitted to Chief Secretary Manoj Pant at the state secretariat, Nabanna.

In response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state would reconstruct damaged homes under the 'Banglar Bari' housing scheme. Additionally, Banerjee pledged Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of those killed and announced plans to visit the affected areas in early May to oversee recovery efforts.

Efforts are underway to assess damage to shops and commercial establishments, while displaced families are gradually returning with the district administration's assistance. Officials have arrested more than 274 individuals involved in the violence, highlighting ongoing concerns about the region's security and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025