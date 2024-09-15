Lily Collins Discusses Fashion Inspirations in 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2

As Netflix's hit rom-com series 'Emily in Paris' returns for the second part of its fourth season, lead actress Lily Collins has provided exclusive insights into her favourite outfits from the latest episodes. The new installment, released on September 12, sees Emily Cooper transported from Paris to Rome, marking a significant shift in fashion.

In an interview with People magazine, Collins highlighted one standout ensemble from the new episodes. 'The outfit that really resonated with me was towards the end of the two episodes,' Collins, 35, shared. 'It featured a vintage Alaia skirt paired with a white collared shirt, flats, and a small scarf.'

Collins noted that the ensemble marked a departure from Emily's previous style, embracing a more Italian aesthetic and practical, vacation-ready attire. She elaborated on the inspiration behind the wardrobe choices for the season.

Fans have observed similarities between Emily's new looks and iconic outfits worn by Audrey Hepburn in films like 'Roman Holiday.' 'Part 2 includes a nod to Audrey Hepburn's 'Charade' look at the top of the mountain, as well as 'Roman Holiday,'' Collins explained. 'In one scene, I wear large sunglasses, a fur coat, and a matching hat, reminiscent of Hepburn's iconic style,' she added, during the interview with People magazine.

'Marylin Fitoussi, our costume designer, always draws inspiration from iconic fashion moments but adds an Emily twist. It was essential for us to honour these classic images while maintaining Emily's unique style,' Collins continued. She also mentioned a personal highlight from the season—a reference to 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie.'

Although she couldn't take credit for the line, Collins expressed her delight. 'I can't take credit for the line, but it was a clever nod to the movies. Growing up with Hilary Duff and Lizzie McGuire, I felt proud that Emily Cooper made that reference.' 'Emily in Paris' Season 4, Part 2, now available on Netflix, offers a mix of chic fashion and heartfelt moments set against the picturesque backdrop of Rome.

(With inputs from agencies.)