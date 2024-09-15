UEFA Warns UK Over New Football Regulator

UEFA has issued a stern warning to the UK regarding the introduction of a new independent football regulator. The governing body expressed concerns that this could lead to governmental interference in the sport, potentially resulting in the removal of England and English soccer teams from UEFA competitions.

In a letter addressed to the UK's new culture secretary, Lisa Nandy, UEFA's general secretary, Theodore Theodoridis, stressed the importance of maintaining the autonomy of sport. He highlighted that UEFA's regulations guard against government interference to ensure fair competition, with the ultimate penalty being exclusion from UEFA events.

The UK government's proposed Football Governance Bill intends to create a new regulator to safeguard the financial sustainability of football clubs. However, UEFA insists that regulations should be managed by national federations and wants England's regulator to focus strictly on financial health and heritage assets of clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)