Vice President Highlights India's Unstoppable Rise

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar proclaimed India's unstoppable ascent at the inauguration of a digital tower at Ramdeobaba University. He highlighted the role of quality education in democracy and development, removed corruption, and urged youth to explore opportunities in the technology and blue economy sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 15-09-2024 18:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 18:37 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday declared that India was no longer a 'sleeping giant,' emphasizing the country's unstoppable rise.

During the inauguration of a digital tower at Ramdeobaba University in Nagpur, Dhankhar stressed that education is a service and not a commercial venture. He said quality education defines democracy and will accelerate India's development into a fully developed nation by 2047.

Dhankhar acknowledged the International Day of Democracy on September 15 and praised artificial intelligence as a tool for good governance. He cited India's exponential economic growth and attraction as a global investment destination. The vice president also noted significant progress in eradicating corruption from power corridors.

Dhankhar encouraged students to realize their potential, highlighting opportunities in technology and the blue economy. The event was attended by Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Sri Ramdeobaba Sarvajanik Samiti founder Banwarilal Purohit, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

