All India Mahila Congress Celebrates 40 Years with Nationwide Membership Drive

The All India Mahila Congress marked its 40th anniversary with the launch of a nationwide online membership campaign and a special leadership training programme for its members on Sunday.

Speaking at the AICC headquarters, Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba announced the new website and emphasized the streamlined process for women across the country to join the organization. 'With one click, all the sisters of the country will become members of the All India Mahila Congress,' Lamba said.

Lamba urged women to join and strengthen the organization while stressing the Mahila Congress' dedication to standing against injustices faced by women. A leadership training programme for new members is also on the agenda, designed to empower women to build organizations and contest elections effectively.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, in his message, lauded the campaign, highlighting the historical role of women leaders in the Congress and the organization's ongoing efforts to enhance women's political empowerment.

(With inputs from agencies.)