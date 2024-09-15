Left Menu

Nepal To Host Grand National Day Concert Celebrating Constitution Day

Nepal is organizing a National Day Concert at Durbar Marg in Kathmandu on September 19 to commemorate National Constitution Day. The event aims to celebrate the nation's journey towards democracy while highlighting cultural heritage and national achievements. The concert will promote national identity and patriotic sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-09-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 22:12 IST
Nepal To Host Grand National Day Concert Celebrating Constitution Day
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal is gearing up to host a National Day Concert at Durbar Marg in the capital, Kathmandu, on September 19 to mark its National Constitution Day.

"This year, we're organizing a public concert to celebrate Constitution Day at the people's level," said Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, during a press conference.

The concert aims to commemorate Nepal's historic journey toward democracy and constitution-making, emphasizing the nation's cultural heritage and democratic accomplishments. "The objectives are to promote national identity, highlight patriotic sentiment, uplift national dignity, and showcase our cultural and linguistic treasures," noted Dinesh Dahal, President of the National Film Development Board.

A National Day Concert Organising Committee has been established to ensure a grand celebration. Observances will span three days, from September 18 to 20, marking Nepal's adoption of a new constitution through the Constituent Assembly on September 20, 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024