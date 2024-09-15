Nepal To Host Grand National Day Concert Celebrating Constitution Day

Nepal is gearing up to host a National Day Concert at Durbar Marg in the capital, Kathmandu, on September 19 to mark its National Constitution Day.

"This year, we're organizing a public concert to celebrate Constitution Day at the people's level," said Krishna Hari Pushkar, Secretary at the Prime Minister's Office, during a press conference.

The concert aims to commemorate Nepal's historic journey toward democracy and constitution-making, emphasizing the nation's cultural heritage and democratic accomplishments. "The objectives are to promote national identity, highlight patriotic sentiment, uplift national dignity, and showcase our cultural and linguistic treasures," noted Dinesh Dahal, President of the National Film Development Board.

A National Day Concert Organising Committee has been established to ensure a grand celebration. Observances will span three days, from September 18 to 20, marking Nepal's adoption of a new constitution through the Constituent Assembly on September 20, 2015.

