Choreographer Jani Master Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment
Choreographer Jani Master has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who previously worked with him. The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Narsingi police station. Jani Master is known for his work in popular films, including 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:54 IST
Choreographer Jani Master has come under scrutiny as he faces allegations of sexual harassment from a former colleague, police confirmed on Monday.
The woman has accused Jani Master of sexual assault and abuse in her complaint. Subsequently, the Raidurgam police filed a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Narsingi police station where she resides, according to officials.
Jani Master is renowned for his choreography in many popular films, notably including the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'.
