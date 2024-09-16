Left Menu

Choreographer Jani Master Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment

Choreographer Jani Master has been accused of sexual harassment by a woman who previously worked with him. The Raidurgam police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Narsingi police station. Jani Master is known for his work in popular films, including 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 11:54 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 11:54 IST
Choreographer Jani Master Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment
choreographer
  • Country:
  • India

Choreographer Jani Master has come under scrutiny as he faces allegations of sexual harassment from a former colleague, police confirmed on Monday.

The woman has accused Jani Master of sexual assault and abuse in her complaint. Subsequently, the Raidurgam police filed a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Narsingi police station where she resides, according to officials.

Jani Master is renowned for his choreography in many popular films, notably including the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024