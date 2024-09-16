Choreographer Jani Master Faces Allegations of Sexual Harassment

Choreographer Jani Master has come under scrutiny as he faces allegations of sexual harassment from a former colleague, police confirmed on Monday.

The woman has accused Jani Master of sexual assault and abuse in her complaint. Subsequently, the Raidurgam police filed a zero FIR and transferred the case to the Narsingi police station where she resides, according to officials.

Jani Master is renowned for his choreography in many popular films, notably including the Allu Arjun-starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapuramulo'.

(With inputs from agencies.)