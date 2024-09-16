A 12-day exhibition titled 'Cultural Confluence: Weaving Artistic Tapestry across Borders' was inaugurated in Guwahati by Ruhul Amin, the Bangladesh Assistant Commissioner.

Held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Art Gallery, the exhibition showcases works by 49 artists from India and Bangladesh, highlighting shared heritage and unique contributions. Amin emphasized art's role in binding the two nations and expressed hope for future creative endeavors.

Curated by Professor Meghali Goswami from Visva Bharati University Kala Bhawan, the event celebrates the rich cultural expressions of these historically linked regions. The exhibition, supported by Dhaka's Galleri Kaya and India's Art and Deal magazine, runs until September 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)