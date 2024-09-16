Left Menu

Cultural Confluence: Weaving Artistic Tapestry across Borders

A 12-day exhibition titled 'Cultural Confluence: Weaving Artistic Tapestry across Borders' was inaugurated in Guwahati by Ruhul Amin, the Bangladesh Assistant Commissioner. Featuring 49 artists from India and Bangladesh, it aims to strengthen cultural ties and celebrate shared heritage and unique artistic expressions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:30 IST
Cultural Confluence: Weaving Artistic Tapestry across Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 12-day exhibition titled 'Cultural Confluence: Weaving Artistic Tapestry across Borders' was inaugurated in Guwahati by Ruhul Amin, the Bangladesh Assistant Commissioner.

Held at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra Art Gallery, the exhibition showcases works by 49 artists from India and Bangladesh, highlighting shared heritage and unique contributions. Amin emphasized art's role in binding the two nations and expressed hope for future creative endeavors.

Curated by Professor Meghali Goswami from Visva Bharati University Kala Bhawan, the event celebrates the rich cultural expressions of these historically linked regions. The exhibition, supported by Dhaka's Galleri Kaya and India's Art and Deal magazine, runs until September 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024