National Conference of Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Set to Unite Cultures

Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), will attend a national conference of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Haryana. The three-day event will feature various sessions on national, cultural, and identity issues, culminating with a message of unity and cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 20:10 IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is set to participate in a significant national conference of the Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Samalakha, Haryana, starting Friday.

The Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, an affiliate of the RSS, organizes the Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarta Sammelan every three years. This year's conference will be inaugurated by renowned Bhagwat kathakar Ramesh Bhai Ojha from Gujarat on September 20.

Over 2,000 volunteers are expected to attend the three-day event, which will highlight the cultural practices of 80 different tribes. The RSS chief will also address the gathering, discussing various national and cultural issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

