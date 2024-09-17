Oregon Tribe Challenges Offshore Wind Energy Auction Over Environmental Concerns

The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians in Oregon have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, challenging an offshore wind energy auction set for next month.

The tribes argue that the environmental analysis, which underpins the sale, was too narrow and based on a 'predetermined political decision.' The lawsuit asserts that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management failed to thoroughly consider the environmental impacts, including effects on marine life and cultural resources.

The federal agency finalized two areas for floating offshore wind farms along the Oregon coast earlier this year and stated that any leases issued would not authorize construction without further environmental reviews. The Biden administration aims to achieve 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)