Oregon Tribe Challenges Offshore Wind Energy Auction Over Environmental Concerns
The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians in Oregon are suing the U.S. government over an upcoming offshore wind energy auction. They claim the environmental analysis was too narrow, neglecting the impacts on marine life, cultural resources, and the tribe's coastal lifestyle. The case highlights the tension between renewable energy goals and environmental justice.
- Country:
- United States
The Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua, and Siuslaw Indians in Oregon have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government, challenging an offshore wind energy auction set for next month.
The tribes argue that the environmental analysis, which underpins the sale, was too narrow and based on a 'predetermined political decision.' The lawsuit asserts that the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management failed to thoroughly consider the environmental impacts, including effects on marine life and cultural resources.
The federal agency finalized two areas for floating offshore wind farms along the Oregon coast earlier this year and stated that any leases issued would not authorize construction without further environmental reviews. The Biden administration aims to achieve 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adani Energy Solutions Strengthens Position with Khavda Phase IV Acquisition
Inox Wind's Resco Global Secures Rs 350 crore to Boost Wind Energy Projects
Adani Energy Solutions Secures Major Khavda Transmission Project
Epic Energy Partners with Niva Ecotech for Solapur Solar Park
L&T Launches New Renewable Energy Business Vertical