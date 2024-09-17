Emmy Awards Show Sees Audience Surge to 7 Million Viewers

The Emmy Awards telecast on ABC captivated nearly 7 million viewers, marking a significant 54 percent increase from the previous ceremony's record low. Sunday's event, which returned to its traditional mid-September slot, saw 'Shogun,' 'Hacks,' and 'Baby Reindeer' take home top honors.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy, managed to gather a sizable audience despite competing with NFL football. This comes after a pandemic-struck 2020 event on ABC, which hit a then-record low of 6.1 million viewers. The following year saw a rebound to 7.4 million viewers on CBS, aided by an NFL game lead-in.

However, NBC's 2022 broadcast witnessed a decline to 5.9 million, followed by even lower numbers in January 2023's delayed ceremony. The telecast rotates annually between the four major broadcast networks and last surpassed 10 million viewers in 2018. In 2000, the Emmys drew 21.8 million viewers, a number unlikely to be achieved again.

(With inputs from agencies.)