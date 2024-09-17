Modi Champions Women Empowerment in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the significance of women's empowerment in Odisha, underlining the array of initiatives implemented by the NDA government in its initial 100 days.

At a rally in Bhubaneswar, Modi emphasized that the promises made by the BJP in the recent elections are being addressed swiftly.

He inaugurated the Subhadra Yojana, a flagship scheme aimed at providing Rs 50,000 to eligible women aged 21-60 over five years. Modi also announced the addition of 75,000 medical seats nationwide and the construction of 3 crore pucca houses for the poor.

