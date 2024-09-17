Godrej Aer Elevates Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations with Fragrance Zones at Iconic Mumbai Pandals

Godrej aer, India's premier home, bathroom, and car fragrance brand, is set to enrich the devotional atmosphere at Mumbai's iconic Ganesh pandals this year with innovative on-ground activations. Continuing its association for the third year with the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja, Godrej aer is poised to create unique and immersive fragrant experiences for devotees.

This year, the brand has expanded its presence to include Mumbai Cha Raja (Lalbaugh), Girgaon Cha Raja (Girgaon), Khetwadi Cha Ganraj (Girgaon), and Fort Cha Icchapurti Ganesh (Fort), introducing its signature fragrance zones to these famous pandals for the first time. At Lalbaugcha Raja, where an estimated two crore devotees visit annually, Godrej aer has designed a special fragrance tunnel to provide a soothing aromatic experience.

Shilpa Suresh, Head of Marketing – Home Care, Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), emphasized the importance of festivals for the air freshener market, stating that these periods are crucial for consumer engagement. Through this initiative, Godrej aer aims to forge a lasting connection with millions of devotees by introducing them to refreshing fragrances through activations in five prominent pandals.

(With inputs from agencies.)